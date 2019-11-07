Loading articles...

Italy's top bank makes big profit but sees risks for economy

MILAN — Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit, says it made a big profit in the third quarter but has warned that the economic outlook appears dim.

The bank said Thursday that it made 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the quarter, up from just 29 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

It credited a cost-cutting turnaround plan as well as good earnings from trading.

The Milan-based bank, which has operations across Europe, warned that risks to economic growth have increased, “especially due to the uncertainty related to increasing protectionism.”

It said that a recession in manufacturing is spilling over into other sectors, which could hurt economic growth. That, in turn, hurts earnings for banks that hand out the loans to companies to invest and expand.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP ramp to SB Don Mills, right lane is blocked with a collision. Crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Collection of snow photos (Nov7 morning) covering a large area from #Toronto to #Newmarket, #Kawartha lakes to…
Latest Weather
Read more