Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A 20-year-old man has serious injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital by his sister around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was later taken to a trauma centre but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police later found the shooting scene near Islington Avenue and Barkwin Drive, north of Albion Road.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.