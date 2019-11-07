Loading articles...

Iran injects gas in new centrifuges as atomic deal unravels

In this photo released on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, a truck containing cylinder of uranium hexafluoride gas leaves Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz to Fordo nuclear facility in the early morning on Wednesday, for the purpose of injecting the gas into Fordo centrifuges. Iran says it'll start injecting uranium gas at Wednesday midnight into 1,044 centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility. The development will mark Tehran's latest step away from the nuclear accord with world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal over a year ago. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear complex in its latest step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran said the uranium gas injection began early Thursday morning at Fordo. The move serves as a way to pressure Europe to offer it a way to sell its crude oil abroad and avoid the U.S. sanctions in place after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord over a year ago.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also said in a statement it blocked an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, from entering its nuclear facility at Natanz last week. Iran said she was stopped over concerns she might be carrying “suspicious material.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:22 PM
Toronto set to get hit with messy, slippery wintry mix on Thursday
Latest Weather
Read more