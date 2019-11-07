Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iran injects gas in new centrifuges as atomic deal unravels
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 12:11 am EST
In this photo released on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, a truck containing cylinder of uranium hexafluoride gas leaves Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz to Fordo nuclear facility in the early morning on Wednesday, for the purpose of injecting the gas into Fordo centrifuges. Iran says it'll start injecting uranium gas at Wednesday midnight into 1,044 centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility. The development will mark Tehran's latest step away from the nuclear accord with world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal over a year ago. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear complex in its latest step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran said the uranium gas injection began early Thursday morning at Fordo. The move serves as a way to pressure Europe to offer it a way to sell its crude oil abroad and avoid the U.S. sanctions in place after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord over a year ago.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also said in a statement it blocked an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, from entering its nuclear facility at Natanz last week. Iran said she was stopped over concerns she might be carrying “suspicious material.”