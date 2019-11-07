Loading articles...

Homicide detectives investigate after two boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say the death of two boys, aged nine and 12, are being investigated as homicides. 

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont.

They say the boys were found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Homicide and missing persons investigators are still working to figure out what happened at the scene.

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Police say the incident marks Peel Region’s 24th and 25th homicides this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
WB 407 West of Westney, partially blocked because of a collision. Slow from Westney.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Collection of snow photos (Nov7 morning) covering a large area from #Toronto to #Newmarket, #Kawartha lakes to…
Latest Weather
Read more