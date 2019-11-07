Loading articles...

Heavy snowfall kills 3 people in Himalayan Kashmir

Kashmiri municipality workers remove snow from a lane in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The region received its first snow on Wednesday, bringing temperatures down drastically and affecting air and vehicular traffic. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say at least three people have died as heavy snowfall batters the Himalayan region of Kashmir, leaving the region paralyzed.

Deep snow blocked some roads and damaged power lines.

Civil administrator Baser Khan said Thursday that two porters working with the Indian army fell into a deep gorge in frontier Kupwara bordering Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

He said efforts were underway to retrieve their bodies.

Another man working with the electricity department was killed by a falling tree in Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Forecasts call for heavy rains and snowfall until Friday morning.

The Associated Press



