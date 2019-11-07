Loading articles...

French leader laments NATO's 'brain death' due to US absence

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 6, 2019. (Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS — French President Emmanuel Macron says a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the “brain death” of NATO and that Europe must start acting as a strategic world power.

In an interview with The Economist magazine published Thursday, Macron said “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO.”

He says President Donald Trump “doesn’t share our idea of the European project” and that the U.S. shows signs of “turning its back on us,” notably by unexpectedly pulling its troops out of northern Syria.

Macron says European members of the 29-member alliance “should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States.”

Macron and Trump join their counterparts in London on Dec. 3-4 for a NATO leaders’ meeting.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP ramp to SB Don Mills, right lane is blocked with a collision. Crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Collection of snow photos (Nov7 morning) covering a large area from #Toronto to #Newmarket, #Kawartha lakes to…
Latest Weather
Read more