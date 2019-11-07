Loading articles...

Florida man pleads guilty to texts threatening Jews

MIAMI — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending text messages threatening to kill Jewish people.

The Miami U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Thursday that 26-year-old Hanson Richard Larkin admitted sending the texts to another person. Larkin faces up to five years in prison at sentencing in January.

Authorities say Larkin, from DeLand, Florida, communicated with an unidentified person and travelled by train to Miami to meet him, but that person wanted no such meeting.

Larkin sent several text messages to the individual, including some that said “I told you how much I hate Jews right? If meeting me for five seconds is not worth the lives of multiple Jews than I have no other option.”

The other person contacted authorities and Larkin was arrested in August.

The Associated Press

