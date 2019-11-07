Loading articles...

Family turns in escaped boy, 13, suspected in double murder

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old suspect in a double homicide who escaped custody has been returned to authorities.

News outlets report the teen’s mother, Nikki Jacobs, turned him over to U.S. Marshals in Lumberton on Wednesday night. The teen escaped from Juvenile Court around noon Tuesday.

WRAL-TV reports Jacobs says her son spent Tuesday and Wednesday at his grandmother’s old house, which is abandoned. He then found a bike and rode it to his uncle’s home.

The teen’s uncle, Wayne Lambert, says he allowed the boy to shower and eat before calling authorities.

The teen and a 19-year-old Derrick Deshawn Hunt are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two brothers found dead inside a home last month.

The Associated Press

