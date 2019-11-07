Loading articles...

Executive with resort background takes helm of SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — An executive from the timeshare and resort industries is taking over as CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment.

The Orlando-based theme park company on Thursday said Sergio Rivera will be the next chief executive, and he’ll join the company’s board, starting next week.

He succeeds Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, who stepped down in September, just months into his tenure as chief executive. Antorcha said in a resignation statement that he had a different approach than the board.

Rivera previously served as the president and CEO of ILG, Inc.’s vacation ownership segment.

Before that, Rivera worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, where he was president of the Americas division.

The company also said Neha Jogani Narang will join the board.

The Associated Press

