Ex-MMA fighter and another man guilty in murder plot

MIAMI — A former Cuban Olympic wrestling champion and pro mixed-martial arts fighter has been convicted of helping to arrange the killing of a South Florida interior designer.

The Miami Herald reports 48-year-old Alexis Vila Perdomo was found guilty Thursday of conspiracy to commit murder. He faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing Dec. 3. An associate believed to have carried out the slaying, 63-year-old Roberto Isaac, was convicted of second-degree murder and faces a possible life sentence.

Authorities say Camilo Salazar’s mutilated body was found in a field near the Everglades in June 2011. Prosecutors say Manuel Marin, a former owner of a regional supermarket chain, ordered the slaying because Salazar had been sleeping with Marin’s wife.

Marin fled to Spain after the killing but was later arrested. His trial is set for next year.

