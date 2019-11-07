Loading articles...

Male critically injured in Dufferin and Lawrence shooting

Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 5:47 am EST

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 6, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One male is in life-threatening condition after gunfire rang out in the Yorkdale area.

Police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Around the same time, the victim took himself to hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

