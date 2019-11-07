Loading articles...

Dafonte Miller returns to the stand in assault trial

Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 10:54 am EST

Dafonte Miller, right, arrives alongside family ahead of his testimony at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Dafonte Miller returned to the stand on Thursday after testifying yesterday that he was beaten so badly by a Toronto police officer and his brother that he could barely feel anything anymore.

He says he didn’t realize how seriously he’d been hurt until he saw blood pouring from his face onto the ground.

CityNews reporter Pam Seatle and 680 NEWS reporter Momin Qureshi covered the proceedings on Wednesday. Follow their updates below, or click here:

Miller laid out his account of the December 2016 encounter in a packed Oshawa courtroom.

He says Michael and Christian Theriault chased him between two homes in Whitby before one of them allegedly beat him with a pipe.

Miller, who was 19 at the time, lost his eye following the attack.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.

They’ve pleaded not guilty.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner ramp to Spadina is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more