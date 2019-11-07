Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dafonte Miller returns to the stand in assault trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 10:32 am EST
Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 10:54 am EST
Dafonte Miller, right, arrives alongside family ahead of his testimony at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Dafonte Miller returned to the stand on Thursday after testifying yesterday that he was beaten so badly by a Toronto police officer and his brother that he could barely feel anything anymore.
He says he didn’t realize how seriously he’d been hurt until he saw blood pouring from his face onto the ground.
CityNews reporter Pam Seatle and 680 NEWS reporter Momin Qureshi covered the proceedings on Wednesday. Follow their updates below, or click here:
Miller laid out his account of the December 2016 encounter in a packed Oshawa courtroom.
He says Michael and Christian Theriault chased him between two homes in Whitby before one of them allegedly beat him with a pipe.
Miller, who was 19 at the time, lost his eye following the attack.
The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.
They’ve pleaded not guilty.
