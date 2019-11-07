Dafonte Miller returns to the stand in assault trial

Dafonte Miller returned to the stand on Thursday after testifying yesterday that he was beaten so badly by a Toronto police officer and his brother that he could barely feel anything anymore.

He says he didn’t realize how seriously he’d been hurt until he saw blood pouring from his face onto the ground.

Miller laid out his account of the December 2016 encounter in a packed Oshawa courtroom.

He says Michael and Christian Theriault chased him between two homes in Whitby before one of them allegedly beat him with a pipe.

Miller, who was 19 at the time, lost his eye following the attack.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.

They’ve pleaded not guilty.