Consumer borrowing rises, led by more auto and student loans

This Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its August report on consumer borrowing for September. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing rose in September at a modest pace, led by higher student and auto loans, though a category that mostly includes credit cards fell for the second straight month.

The Federal Reserve says that overall consumer borrowing increased 2.8% to $4.15 trillion. A category that covers student and auto loans rose 4.2%, while credit card debt fell 1.2%.

Americans are spending at a solid pace but in recent months have relied less on borrowing. Steady, if modest, income growth has enabled consumers to shop more while also stepping up saving. A separate government report showed that spending rose in September, but incomes increased more, lifting the savings rate to 8.3%, the highest in six months.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs about the strength of consumer spending.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

