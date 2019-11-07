Loading articles...

China sentences former Japanese politician to life

BEIJING — A court in southern China has sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison in a five-year-old drug trafficking case.

Another man from the African country of Mali was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve and a man from the African nation of Guinea was also give a life sentence.

Takuma Sakuragi, 76, is a former city assemblyman from central Japan’s Aichi. He was detained in 2013 when found carrying about 3.3 kilograms of illegal stimulants in his luggage, according to Japanese news reports.

Sakuragi pled not guilty. He said a Nigerian acquaintance had asked him to carry the suitcase.

Chinese law exempts people over the age of 75 from the death penalty, which is often imposed for drug-related offences.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
WB 401 : Collector lanes from the Allen to Hwy 400 closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 09:53 PM
Dropping to an overnight low of -4° across the #GTA tonight. 🥶 Temperature with the wind will make it feel like -8° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more