Cedar Fair says attendance, pass sales up at amusement parks
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 1:01 am EST
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Fair Entertainment says its amusement and water parks have seen another jump in attendance this year.
The Sandusky, Ohio-based company says helping drive the increase are its popular Halloween and winter events along with new nighttime festivals at some of its parks.
Attendance is up 4% overall this year at Cedar Fair’s 11 amusement parks and five water parks across the U.S.
The company said Wednesday that season pass sales for next year are up 50% compared with a year ago.
Much of that is linked to a new discounted pass at the company’s flagship park, Cedar Point, in Sandusky.
Company officials say they plan to roll out more special events in 2020 to get more people in the parks during what are considered slower times of the year.
