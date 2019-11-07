Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Natural Resources reports $1.03B Q3 profit, tops expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 8:41 am EST
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it earned $1.03 billion in its latest quarter, down from $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year.
The company says the profit amounted to 87 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $6.16 billion, up from nearly $5.90 billion.
Canadian Natural says its adjusted profit from operations amounted to $1.04 per diluted share, down from $1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Daily production in the quarter averaged almost 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from nearly 1.1 million boe per dayin the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)
The Canadian Press
