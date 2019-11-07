Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bolivia clashes: third person killed in disputed election
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 10:29 am EST
Anti-government demonstrators clash with police during protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales run for cover as police launch tear gas to disperse them, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Opponents challenged an official count that showed Morales winning with 47% of the vote and a margin of just over 10 percentage points over his nearest competitor, enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities in Bolivia say a third person has been killed in street clashes that have intensified since the country’s disputed election nearly three weeks ago.
Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.
Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.
Bolivia’s first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.
Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.
Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.