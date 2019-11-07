Loading articles...

Bolivia clashes: third person killed in disputed election

Anti-government demonstrators clash with police during protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales run for cover as police launch tear gas to disperse them, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Opponents challenged an official count that showed Morales winning with 47% of the vote and a margin of just over 10 percentage points over his nearest competitor, enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities in Bolivia say a third person has been killed in street clashes that have intensified since the country’s disputed election nearly three weeks ago.

Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.

Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.

Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:39 AM
WB Gardiner approaching Islington express, the left lane is still blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more