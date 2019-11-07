Loading articles...

Baltimore State's Attorney: Officer's death case still open

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says an investigation into the death of a police detective is still open despite the police commissioner’s statement that the case is closed.

The Baltimore Sun reports Marilyn Mosby made the comment Thursday but didn’t answer any questions from reporters. On Wednesday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said his department considered the case of detective Sean Suiter closed.

Suiter was found shot in the head in November 2017, a day before he was to testify to a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues. Authorities at the time said Suiter had been shot with his own gun and launched a manhunt. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, but an independent board last year said Suiter most likely died by his own hand.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

The Associated Press

