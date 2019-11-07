Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage receives $25M grant for Port of Alaska upgrades
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 11:21 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage has been awarded a $25 million federal grant to assist with upgrades to the Port of Alaska.
News organizations reported the funds will be put toward the $2 billion modernization project.
Officials say the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will fund construction of a new $214 million petroleum and cement terminal.
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office says state and federal funds cover $134 million of the terminal’s cost, leaving an $80 million gap.
Municipal Manager Bill Falsey says the grant will help offset the deficit, while the remaining $55 million can be generated from port tariffs.
Falsey says the grant will allow the terminal project to start this summer with completion projected for 2021.
An estimated 85% of Alaska’s homes and businesses rely on cargo from the port.
