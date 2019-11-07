Loading articles...

Amber Alert issued for missing boy and girl from Toronto

Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 12:21 am EST

Chul Lee, 43 (left) father of In Sung Lee, 13, and Ah Jung Lee, 15, (right). The two teens are believed to have been abducted by their father from Toronto on Nov. 6, 2019 and an Amber Alert has been issued.

An Amber Alert has been issued for two young teens who were allegedly abducted from Toronto and are believed to be in danger.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, Police said In Sung Lee, 13 and Ah Jung Lee, 15 were last seen around 4:15 a.m. in the Nairn Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area.

They say the suspect is their father, 43-year-old Chul Lee, who may be travelling with his girlfriend.

Lee is described as Asian, with short black hair and brown eyes. His girlfriend Haena Wang, 27, is described as Asian, five feet five inches, with thin black hair, wearing a grey cap, navy blue coat and jeans.

Police say they may be travelling in a taxi or by Uber or Lyft toward the U.S. border or an airport.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 9-1-1.

