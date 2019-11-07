A year after deadly fire, Paradise pauses to remember, hope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California town mostly destroyed by a wildfire is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the blaze with 85 seconds of silence to honour the victims who were killed.

A wildfire on Nov. 8, 2018, destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise. Friday, local officials are asking everyone to pause at 11:08 a.m. for 85 seconds to remember those who died.

The nearly minute-and-a-half of silence is one of several events planned for Friday. Other events include a community meal, a remembrance service at a local church and the unveiling of a statute of a phoenix sculpted from the keys of burned-down homes of Paradise residents.

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said the community is hopeful for the future.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press