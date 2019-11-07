Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4th Tennessee death row inmate selects electric chair
by Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 7:04 pm EST
NASHVILLE — A Tennessee death row inmate has selected electrocution for his upcoming execution, a move that would make him the fourth person in the state to choose that method over lethal injection since last year.
The Department of Correction confirmed Thursday that Lee Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr., requested the electric chair for the scheduled Dec. 5 execution.
In Tennessee, the state’s primary execution method is lethal injection but inmates can choose electrocution if they were convicted of crimes before January 1999.
Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier in 1991 in Chattanooga. He set her car on fire while she was still inside.
Tennessee performed three executions last year. It was second only to Texas, which carried out 13. Most states have been moving away from the death penalty.
Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
