3 charged with smuggling gun parts from US to Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say three Saudi nationals are charged in Southern California with buying gun parts in the U.S. while on student visas and smuggling them to Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Justice Department says an indictment returned Wednesday charges 36-year-old Hatim Humeed Alsufyani and 27-year-old Mosab Alzahrani with conspiracy and knowingly exporting weapons parts without a license.

A separate indictment charges 30-year-old Abdulwahab Mohammed A. Alabdulwahab with similar counts, as well as smuggling.

All three are believed to be in Saudi Arabia and could not be reached for comment.

Investigators say Alzahrani tried to board a flight from Los Angeles to Riyadh with firearms parts, including rifle triggers, concealed in his luggage.

Officials say he and Alsufyani conspired to smuggle rifle barrels falsely identified as curtain rods and car parts.

The Associated Press

