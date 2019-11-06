Loading articles...

Yemeni officials: Rebels attack government forces, 8 killed

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say the Houthi rebels have launched a missile attack on forces allied with the internationally recognized government in a Red Sea town, killing at least eight people including three civilians.

They say the attack took place Wednesday in the Mocha town and targeted military positions for the forces known as the Giants Bridges, wounding 12 others.

Spokesman Wadah Dobish told The Associated Press that at least four Houthi missiles struck warehouses.

Houthi officials meanwhile said the Giant Bridges fired dozens of shells on the rebel-held town of Durayhimi, just south of the Hodeida port city.

All officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

The escalation could jeopardize a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, the entry point for 70% of food imports and international aid.

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press

