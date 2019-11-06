Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Yemeni officials: Rebels attack government forces, 8 killed
by Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 2:45 pm EST
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say the Houthi rebels have launched a missile attack on forces allied with the internationally recognized government in a Red Sea town, killing at least eight people including three civilians.
They say the attack took place Wednesday in the Mocha town and targeted military positions for the forces known as the Giants Bridges, wounding 12 others.
Spokesman Wadah Dobish told The Associated Press that at least four Houthi missiles struck warehouses.
Houthi officials meanwhile said the Giant Bridges fired dozens of shells on the rebel-held town of Durayhimi, just south of the Hodeida port city.
All officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.
The escalation could jeopardize a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, the entry point for 70% of food imports and international aid.