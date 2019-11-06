Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Walmart, Tesla settle lawsuit over fiery solar panels
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 10:07 am EST
NEW YORK — Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire.
Lawyers for both sides filed documents in New York Supreme Court discontinuing the legal action. The companies say in a joint statement that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case.
In the lawsuit filed in August, Walmart said Tesla installed solar panels that went up in flames on seven of its store rooftops from 2012 to 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage.
The statement issued Wednesday says safety is a priority for both companies and they look forward to reactivating the systems.
The companies said in late August that they were working to resolve the dispute. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.
The Associated Press
