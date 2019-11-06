Loading articles...

VP accepts Duterte's offer for her to play role in drug war

MANILA, Philippines — The vice-president of the Philippines has accepted an offer by President Rodrigo Duterte for her to play a lead role in his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs even though she’s been warned it could be a political ploy to destroy her.

Vice-President and former human rights lawyer Leni Robredo said Wednesday that by agreeing to the unusual offer, she may be able to save even one innocent life under the campaign, which has left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead in purported gunbattles with police, alarming rights groups.

Presidents and vice-presidents are separately elected under the Philippine electoral system and that has resulted in candidates from rival parties like Duterte and Robredo ending up in the country’s top leadership and often colliding on policies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
UPDATE: Three left lanes are now blocked. It's slow from Guelph line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:51 AM
If you’re in #Toronto GTA, dress for a wind chill near -8 this morning (Nov6) Rain begins around 8pm this evening,…
Latest Weather
Read more