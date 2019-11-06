Loading articles...

Utah man arrested in Mexico after couple found dead in Texas

Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office's Chief Deputy Jaime Garza listens as Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick speaks during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for Adam Curtis Williams, suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who’s suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco (hah-LEES’-koh) on felony theft charges.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old Logan, Utah, man and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

James Butler’s sister Debbie Van Loon told WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire: “We’re glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”

Officials say the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB/WB Rutherford between the 400 and Jane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 PM
Hearing of tons of accidents on @680NEWStraffic because of this light snow falling. Please adjust your driving dur…
Latest Weather
Read more