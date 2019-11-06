Loading articles...

US productivity falls for first time in nearly 4 years

In this Nov. 4, 2019, photo a worker prepares a piece of Cat construction equipment made by Caterpillar to be lifted off a trailer at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Labor Department issues revised data on productivity in the second quarter. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON — American workers were less efficient in the July-September quarter, pushing down productivity for the first time since late 2015.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity, a measure of economic output for each hour worked, fell 0.3% in the third quarter. The drop comes after two quarters of healthy gains.

Still, productivity has increased just 1.4% in the past year, about two-thirds of its long-run average. Weak productivity growth has been a hallmark of the current economic expansion, now in its 11th year. It is a key reason the overall economy has expanded more slowly than in previous expansions.

Greater productivity is a key ingredient in raising living standards. It enables companies to lift worker pay without raising prices on customers.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

