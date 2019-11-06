Unmarked RCMP vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on Hwy. 404

Ontario provincial police are investigating after an unmarked RCMP vehicle was involved in a crash on Highway 404 overnight.

The crash happened just before midnight in the northbound lanes, just north of Elgin Mills Road.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the unmarked RCMP vehicle was stopped in a live lane of traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Shcmidt said it’s unclear why the police vehicle stopped.

There’s no word on charges at this time.