Turkey's Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington next week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says Turkey’s leader will travel to Washington next week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan’s planned trip to Washington had been put into doubt following votes in the U.S. House of Representatives aiming to sanction Turkey and to recognize the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

The votes angered Turkey. But Erdogan’s office said in a statement that the two leaders held a telephone conversation Wednesday during which they “reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, 13 November, on President Trump’s invitation.”

The statement said that during the call, Erdogan and Trump also “exchanged views on bilateral issues and regional developments.”

