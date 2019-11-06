Toronto set to get hit with messy, slippery wintry mix on Thursday

Toronto and the GTA is set to get its first taste of winter on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a wintry mix of weather during the morning commute.

“A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning,” said the national weather agency.

“Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times.”

Snow squall watches are in effect for areas north and the west of Toronto. Snow squalls coming off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron could bring as much as 20 to 30 cm of snow to the region by Friday morning.