Thief takes cash, marriage license from wedding reception

BRADENTON, Fla. — A thief got away with a bag containing cards and thousands of dollars in checks, cash and gift cards as a couple partied during their Florida wedding reception.

The Tampa Bay Times reports it wasn’t until the next morning that Chris and Emma Cox realized they’d been robbed of the gifts, along with their marriage license.

Brandy Harlan, director of marketing for Mixon Farms in Bradenton, said in a Facebook post that the theft happened in a matter of minutes Saturday night. The venue’s security cameras captured it on video.

Footage shows Emma Cox’s father putting bags into a truck and going back inside to get additional items. A woman walked across the parking lot and took the bag from the truck.

The couple estimates gifts totalled $3,000 to $5,000.

The Associated Press

