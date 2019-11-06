Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thief takes cash, marriage license from wedding reception
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 2:01 pm EST
BRADENTON, Fla. — A thief got away with a bag containing cards and thousands of dollars in checks, cash and gift cards as a couple partied during their Florida wedding reception.
The Tampa Bay Times reports it wasn’t until the next morning that Chris and Emma Cox realized they’d been robbed of the gifts, along with their marriage license.
Brandy Harlan, director of marketing for Mixon Farms in Bradenton, said in a Facebook post that the theft happened in a matter of minutes Saturday night. The venue’s security cameras captured it on video.
Footage shows Emma Cox’s father putting bags into a truck and going back inside to get additional items. A woman walked across the parking lot and took the bag from the truck.
The couple estimates gifts totalled $3,000 to $5,000.
The Associated Press
