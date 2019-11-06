Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Northam says gun safety voters powered wins
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 10:25 am EST
Voters walk through a sea of campaign signs at a polling station in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. All seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and State senate are up for election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on Virginia’s elections (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says Democratic gains in this week’s elections were largely powered by voters who wanted commonsense gun laws.
Northam said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday morning that he’s going to push for the same gun safety laws he proposed at a special session earlier this year called in response to a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
The governor noted that Republicans adjourned that session after less than 90 minutes “with no results.”
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran says it’s going to be “a new day.”
___
12:30 a.m.
Virginia Democrats are promising swift action on a host of liberal policy proposals now that they’ve taken control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.
Democratic leaders promised to raise the minimum wage and enact new gun restrictions after flipping control of the House and Senate on Tuesday.
Suburban voters turned out in big numbers to back Democratic candidates, continuing a trend of once GOP-friendly suburbs turning blue since President Donald Trump’s election.
Democrats now hold every statewide office in Virginia as well as majorities at the General Assembly. They have also promised to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, making Virginia the final state needed for possible passage of the gender equality measure.