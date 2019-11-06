Loading articles...

Swedish princess urges Bosnia's leaders to address pollution

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, right, smiles during her meeting with members of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has urged Bosnian leaders to commit to tackling the climate change and environmental pollution, saying it was one of the key challenges they will have to address if they want to bring their country into the European Union. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has urged Bosnian leaders to tackle their country’s environmental problems, saying it’s a key challenge they will have to confront if the Balkan country wants to join the European Union.

Princess Victoria spoke at a climate conference in Sarajevo on Wednesday that included Bosnia’s top political leaders, activists and business representatives. She warned that the “threats of climate change and environmental pollution are real.”

Bosnia applied for EU membership in 2016, but its continued ethnic divide threatens the process. The country has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 war.

It’s recently come under increased pressure to address environmental problem. A U.N. report in June said that Bosnia’s residents are exposed to some of the highest concentrations of air pollution in Europe.

Sabina Niksic, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Bayview collector lanes are BLOCKED with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more