Loading articles...

Sheriff: Man carrying axe, drugs found in judge's chambers

DOVER, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a man carrying drugs and an axe walked into a courthouse and entered a judge’s chambers, where he was caught sitting behind a judge’s desk.

News outlets report 46-year-old Michael Dupont was arrested last week on charges of trespassing, possessing a weapon, disorderly conduct and drug possession with intent to manufacture or sell.

Stewart County Chief Deputy Dale Ward says Dupont got in through a side door carrying a brush hook axe. Sheriff Frankie Gray says Dupont was also carrying different kinds of drugs and appeared to be on “something.” The judge wasn’t in the chambers and court was not in session at the time.

It’s unclear whether Dupont has an attorney.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle NB 427 just before the 407 - centre lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more