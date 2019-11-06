Scheer to stay on as Conservative leader until April convention

Scheer says he has ordered a full review of the election result by former Tory cabinet member John Baird

Andrew Scheer said the question of whether he remains party leader will be answered at April's convention

OTTAWA – Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer emerged from a marathon meeting with his caucus Wednesday saying he’s staying on as party leader, at least until a leadership review at the party’s convention in April

“The review as to the leadership of the Conservative party of Canada is and always will be with our members,” Sheer said. “We are a grassroots party. Those individuals, those 100,000 plus members of our party will make that determination. That is the strength of our party.”

This came after Conservative MPs voted against giving themselves the power to kick Scheer out as leader of the party.

Conservative Leader @AndrewScheer says they had a frank discussion about the last election campaign. Says no one is more eager to get it right in the next campaign than him #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/bSdSN5n6Ll — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) November 7, 2019

The question of Scheer’s leadership will be answered in April at the bi-annual party convention.

Scheer announced that former Tory cabinet member John Baird will conduct a full, external party review, in the wake of what’s considered a disappointing election result for the party, who couldn’t stop Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from forming a minority government.

“Nobody is more disappointed with tin the results than me. And nobody is more eager to get it right next time,” he said. “Our team is united, experienced and focused on the job we were elected to do.”

He said the party has no plans of changing their positions on climate change and gay marriage but recognizes it does need to improve communication.

“We need to do a better job communicating on several issues. We had a very frank and open and honest discussion about that,” he said after the seven-hour meeting with the 121 elected Tory MPs.

