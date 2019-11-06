Loading articles...

Prosecutors say Trump associate Stone lied to investigators

Roger Stone arrives at Federal Court for the second day of jury selection for his federal trial, in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, goes on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails for political gain. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors have begun opening statements in the trial of Roger Stone , the longtime Donald Trump associate who’s been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky has told jurors in a Washington courtroom that the government will prove that Stone repeatedly lied to congressional investigators.

The prosecutor says Stone “wanted to hide what he had done because the truth looked bad.”

Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press


