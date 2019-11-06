Loading articles...

Prosecutors: Cop charged in shooting had disciplinary flaws

FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors say a former Texas police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black man during a traffic stop last year had a disciplinary record with his department that showed “bad character.”

Bau Tran was fired from the Arlington Police Department after the Sept. 1, 2018, shooting of 24-year-old O’Shae Terry and was indicted for criminally negligent homicide.

Last week, Tarrant County prosecutors filed a document in state district court in Fort Worth that they called evidence of Tran’s “extraneous offences, bad acts and bad character.”

Tran was helping another officer who had stopped Terry for a registration violation. Body camera video showed Tran grab the passenger side window as Terry’s sport utility vehicle began to roll away, point his gun into the vehicle and fire.

Tran’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press

