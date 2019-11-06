Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to sell online and over the phone
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 4:13 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 4:16 pm EST
Workers process medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ontario says it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online or over the phone for in-store pick-up.
The government announced the proposed changes in its fall economic statement today, saying they will decrease waits for access to legal cannabis.
The Progressive Conservatives say the change is part of a promise to lift the cap on the number of cannabis stores and combat the black market.
Rules will also change to allow licensed producers to have retail stores on each of their production sites to further increase access.
The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is increasing from 25 to 75 this fall.
The government says it will amend legislation to make the changes but has given no immediate timeline when they will take effect.
