Ontario government to provide annual fall economic statement today

Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips delivers remarks at the Canadian Club Toronto, in Toronto on Thursday, Oct., 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Ontario is releasing its fall economic statement this afternoon amid concerns of potential cuts.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have said the key fiscal update will detail their efforts to balance the books.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips has said the statement will show the province will beat its own $10.3-billion deficit projection.

The government has also said the mini-budget will include measures aimed at bolstering job growth and strengthening the economy.

Last month, Phillips tried to ease concerns the statement would include cuts similar to those in the government’s fall update last year.

That document included the elimination of several independent watchdogs and pulled support for a French-language university.

The province has subsequently reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the post-secondary school.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

