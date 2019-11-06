Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario government to provide annual fall economic statement today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 5:30 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 5:32 am EST
Premier Doug Ford, centre, speaks to the media with Rod Phillips, right, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation regarding the decision to cancel the Ontario Drive Clean program in Toronto, on Friday, September 28, 2018. As of April 1, 2019, drivers will no longer be required to get emissions tests for their passenger vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario is releasing its fall economic statement this afternoon amid concerns of potential cuts.
Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have said the key fiscal update will detail their efforts to balance the books.
Finance Minister Rod Phillips has said the statement will show the province will beat its own $10.3-billion deficit projection.
The government has also said the mini-budget will include measures aimed at bolstering job growth and strengthening the economy.
Last month, Phillips tried to ease concerns the statement would include cuts similar to those in the government’s fall update last year.
That document included the elimination of several independent watchdogs and pulled support for a French-language university.