NC school football coach resigns over racist Instagram video
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 2:21 am EST
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — An assistant football coach at a North Carolina high school has resigned after making racist comments on Instagram.
News outlets report John Hoskins resigned over the weekend from his post at Knightdale High School. WTVD-TV reports Hoskins, who is white, posted a now-deleted video to Instagram in which he said “white power” and the n-word.
Hoskins told the station Tuesday that “just to set the record, I’m not a racist.” He says his black friends have given him the OK to use the word, as have players on the majority-black team that he coached. He says he posted the video and used the slur while caught up in celebrating the team’s win against Corinth Holders High last week.
The video was shared with administrators before Hoskins deleted it.
The Associated Press
