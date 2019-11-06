Loading articles...

N. Carolina police: Hospital 'rendered safe' after shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina say the scene of a shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital has been ‘rendered safe.’

The tweet Wednesday morning by Fayetteville Police says more information will be released soon.

The Associated Press

