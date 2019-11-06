Loading articles...

Mother of brain-damaged boy wins $101M in malpractice suit

OAK PARK, Ill. — A jury has awarded $101 million to the mother of a severely brain-damaged boy who sued a Chicago-area hospital for medical malpractice.

Attorneys told the Cook County Circuit Court that medical staff at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park ignored ultrasound results that indicated the unborn baby wasn’t moving for six hours during labour on Aug. 9, 2014.

A judge ruled Tuesday that 5-year-old Gerald Sallis’ brain is damaged permanently because nurses and technicians ignored his mother’s concerns that she couldn’t feel him move.

Experts testified that a cesarean section would have prevented Gerald’s brain damage. Gerald cannot speak, walk or sit up on his own.

The settlement will allow him to return home after spending a year in a developmental disabilities facility.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @Douglas680NEWS: Ryerson protestors block up Yonge and Dundas as part of a coordinated strike action with other Ontario post-secondary s…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more