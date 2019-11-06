Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mother of brain-damaged boy wins $101M in malpractice suit
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 1:37 pm EST
OAK PARK, Ill. — A jury has awarded $101 million to the mother of a severely brain-damaged boy who sued a Chicago-area hospital for medical malpractice.
Attorneys told the Cook County Circuit Court that medical staff at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park ignored ultrasound results that indicated the unborn baby wasn’t moving for six hours during labour on Aug. 9, 2014.
A judge ruled Tuesday that 5-year-old Gerald Sallis’ brain is damaged permanently because nurses and technicians ignored his mother’s concerns that she couldn’t feel him move.
Experts testified that a cesarean section would have prevented Gerald’s brain damage. Gerald cannot speak, walk or sit up on his own.
The settlement will allow him to return home after spending a year in a developmental disabilities facility.
The Associated Press
