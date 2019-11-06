Loading articles...

Man facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children: police

Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 2:51 pm EST

Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, of Toronto, is facing 54 charges police said. (HANDOUT/TPS)

A Toronto man is facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children, Toronto police said Wednesday.

Police said Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, is facing the following charges:

  • 14 of Sexual Exploitation of Young Person
  • 12 counts of Sexual Interference With a Person Under 14
  • 14 counts of Sexual Assault
  • Six of Corrupt Child Through Sexual Immorality
  • Three counts of Unlawfully Engage in Anal Intercourse
  • Three counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching Under 14 years of age
  • Two counts of Forcible Confinement

 

He appeared in court on Wednesday and there’s a publication ban in effect, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rds65

WOW, Thank you Mr Trudeau for allowing any piece of sh!t into Canada. This thing needs a new hole in his head right between its eyes.

November 06, 2019 at 3:08 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 ramp to EB 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more