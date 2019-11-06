Man facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children: police

A Toronto man is facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children, Toronto police said Wednesday.

Police said Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, is facing the following charges:

14 of Sexual Exploitation of Young Person

12 counts of Sexual Interference With a Person Under 14

14 counts of Sexual Assault

Six of Corrupt Child Through Sexual Immorality

Three counts of Unlawfully Engage in Anal Intercourse

Three counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching Under 14 years of age

Two counts of Forcible Confinement

He appeared in court on Wednesday and there’s a publication ban in effect, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.