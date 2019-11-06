Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children: police
by News Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2019 2:51 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 2:51 pm EST
Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, of Toronto, is facing 54 charges police said. (HANDOUT/TPS)
A Toronto man is facing 54 charges in alleged sexual assaults involving children, Toronto police said Wednesday.
Police said Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, is facing the following charges:
14 of Sexual Exploitation of Young Person
12 counts of Sexual Interference With a Person Under 14
14 counts of Sexual Assault
Six of Corrupt Child Through Sexual Immorality
Three counts of Unlawfully Engage in Anal Intercourse
Three counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching Under 14 years of age
Two counts of Forcible Confinement
He appeared in court on Wednesday and there’s a publication ban in effect, police said.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
