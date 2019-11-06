Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mesa police: 5-year-old boy calls 911 to order a kid's meal
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 6, 2019 4:31 pm EST
MESA, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb got a strange 911 call recently. A 5-year-old boy didn’t have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.
A Mesa police officer delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.
Randy Skabelund spoke to the dispatcher in a follow-up call to say there wasn’t an emergency and his son Charlie must have had his cellphone.
Officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez arrived later at the family’s home for a welfare check.
He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos.
The boy’s mother, Kim Skabelund, says Valdez handled the situation with “love and kindness.”
The Associated Press
