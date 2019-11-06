Loading articles...

Mesa police: 5-year-old boy calls 911 to order a kid's meal

MESA, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb got a strange 911 call recently. A 5-year-old boy didn’t have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

A Mesa police officer delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.

Randy Skabelund spoke to the dispatcher in a follow-up call to say there wasn’t an emergency and his son Charlie must have had his cellphone.

Officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez arrived later at the family’s home for a welfare check.

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos.

The boy’s mother, Kim Skabelund, says Valdez handled the situation with “love and kindness.”

The Associated Press

