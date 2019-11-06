Manitoba premier to talk pipelines, flood protection and more with prime minister

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he hopes to discuss pipelines, flood protection and other issues during a one-hour meeting Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pallister says Trudeau could help unify the country by ensuring the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built to allow Alberta oil to get coastal access to overseas markets.

The premier says suicide rates among young men in Alberta due to economic uncertainty are through the roof and their concerns cannot be ignored.

Pallister also wants Ottawa to walk back recent changes to environmental rules that pipelines and other projects must address before they can go ahead.

He says the same legislation threatens flood-protection projects and hydro development.

Pallister also plans to discuss crime and public safety with Trudeau, given a recent spike in homicides and other violent crimes in Winnipeg.

