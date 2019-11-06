Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening rifle shot at Anchorage home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a home.

The man’s name was not released.

Police just after 8 p.m. Tuesday responded to a report of a gunshot at a home on east 26th Avenue.

Investigators determined a group of adults inside had been handling a rifle and it discharged. The rifle shot hit a man in his upper body.

Police found the man inside and he was transported to a hospital.

Officers took multiple people in for questioning but did not made an immediate arrest.

The Associated Press

