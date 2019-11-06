Loading articles...

Man killed in daylight shooting near Sherway Gardens identified

Last Updated Nov 6, 2019 at 10:37 pm EST

Police have identified the man shot and killed in a brazen daylight shooting near Sherway Gardens on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a person firing a gun multiple times.

A male victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday police identified him as Antonio Fiorda, 50, of Maple.

The suspect reportedly fled in a vehicle.

Police thanked those who have already come forward with information and are looking to speak to anyone else who might have seen anything out of the ordinary on Monday morning or afternoon.

||
