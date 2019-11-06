Loading articles...

Longtime Democratic Rep. Visclosky retiring from Congress

GARY, Ind. — Longtime Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky of Indiana isn’t running for reelection and will be retiring after 36 years in Congress.

The 70-year-old Visclosky issued a statement Wednesday thanking his district’s residents for “the incredible life privilege” of serving in Congress since first winning election in 1984.

Visclosky represents a heavily Democratic district bordering Chicago and Lake Michigan. Visclosky has been a promoter of the steel industry that has several large mills in his district.

He is a senior member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee but had announced last month that he wouldn’t seek the panel’s chairmanship following current leader Rep. Nita Lowey’s decision to retire after next year.

Visclosky hasn’t faced serious reelection challenges for many years and his decision will likely set off a scramble among Democrats.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle NB 427 just before the 407 - centre lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Winter weather pattern is taking hold 🥶Get used to it! Give yourself extra time early tomorrow morning. Mainly rain…
Latest Weather
Read more